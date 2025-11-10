Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Secret Service responds to concerns over pics of Trump in ‘The Beast’

President Donald Trump is driven in his limousine, "The Beast," with the trunk open on November 9, 2025 at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida
President Donald Trump is driven in his limousine, "The Beast," with the trunk open on November 9, 2025 at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
  • Viral pictures showed Donald Trump's presidential limousine, “The Beast,” being driven with its trunk open while he was inside.
  • It occurred as Trump traveled from his Mar-a-Lago resort to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.
  • Photographers from several news agencies captured the unusual sight, showing Trump's silhouette in the back seat with the trunk wide open.
  • A Secret Service spokesperson said the open boot had “no impact” on the motorcade's movement, vehicle systems, or equipment.
  • The moment sparked widespread speculation and humorous comments online regarding the cause and potential security implications.
