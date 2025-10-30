Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The massive museum opening this weekend with more artifacts than the Louvre

$1 billion Grand Egyptian Museum launches partial opening for 4000 daily visits
  • The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), a $1 billion facility, is set to officially open on Saturday near the Giza Pyramids, after two decades of anticipation and delays.
  • It will be the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, housing over 50,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts, including the granite colossus of Ramesses the Great.
  • For the first time, the entire collection of 5,000 artifacts from King Tutankhamun's tomb will be displayed, alongside other significant exhibits like King Khufu's 4,600-year-old solar boat.
  • The museum incorporates advanced technology and multimedia presentations to engage new generations and aims to revitalize Egypt's tourism industry, a crucial source of foreign currency.
  • Part of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's infrastructure drive, the GEM is expected to attract between 15,000 and 20,000 visitors daily, contributing to a target of 30 million visitors to Egypt by 2032.
