Why it could be the end of The Line for Saudi Arabia’s 100-mile desert megacity
- Saudi Arabia is significantly downscaling its ambitious Neom project, particularly the city known as The Line, due to concerns over excessive costs and repeated delays.
- The original vision for The Line included a $500bn development with 500-metre-tall skyscrapers designed to house 9 million people, operating without roads or emissions.
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who launched the project as part of his Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, is reportedly frustrated with the setbacks.
- The revised plans suggest a 'far smaller' project, with construction of The Line already put on hold, and a potential shift in focus towards becoming a hub for data centres and artificial intelligence.
- Only the Sindalah yachting resort within Neom has opened, three years late and significantly over budget, which reportedly led to the dismissal of Neom's chief executive.