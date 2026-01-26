Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why it could be the end of The Line for Saudi Arabia’s 100-mile desert megacity

Business Basics: Neom, The Line and Saudi Arabia's economic future: will it collapse?
  • Saudi Arabia is significantly downscaling its ambitious Neom project, particularly the city known as The Line, due to concerns over excessive costs and repeated delays.
  • The original vision for The Line included a $500bn development with 500-metre-tall skyscrapers designed to house 9 million people, operating without roads or emissions.
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who launched the project as part of his Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, is reportedly frustrated with the setbacks.
  • The revised plans suggest a 'far smaller' project, with construction of The Line already put on hold, and a potential shift in focus towards becoming a hub for data centres and artificial intelligence.
  • Only the Sindalah yachting resort within Neom has opened, three years late and significantly over budget, which reportedly led to the dismissal of Neom's chief executive.
