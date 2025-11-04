Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Saudi Arabia’s epic 100-mile long megacity might never be completed

Plans for the 500-metre tall parallel structures known as The Line
Plans for the 500-metre tall parallel structures known as The Line (NEOM)
  • Saudi Arabia's ambitious "The Line" megacity project, a cornerstone of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, is being significantly scaled back.
  • Initially planned as a 170km-long linear city for 9 million people, the revised scheme will now span only a few miles and house 300,000 residents.
  • The decision to downsize stems from financial pressures, with a Saudi official admitting the kingdom "spent too much" and is "running deficits".
  • This "course correction" is linked to the financial impact of an oil bust, as oil prices have not consistently reached previous highs since 2022.
  • The shift reflects a broader reprioritisation of Saudi Arabia's investment strategy, potentially favouring artificial intelligence and data centres, alongside commitments like the 2034 men's football World Cup.
