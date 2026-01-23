Board game where you can play as the IRA slammed for ‘trivialising The Troubles’
- A board game named 'The Troubles: Shadow War in Northern Ireland' has been condemned by a survivors' group for trivialising the suffering of victims of the Northern Ireland conflict.
- The game allows players to assume roles such as 'the British Forces', 'the IRA', and 'Loyalist Paramilitaries', with cards referencing sensitive events like 'Bombing' and 'Internment'.
- Kenny Donaldson, director of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, expressed concerns that the US-produced game could trigger survivors and minimises their experiences.
- Compass Games, the developer, stated the game is intended as an educational tool to inform people outside the UK about the conflict, and that it is still in development and not a final version.
- Mr Donaldson disputed the educational claim, suggesting it lacks a trauma-informed approach and drew a parallel to how families of 9/11 victims would react to a similar game about the terror attack.