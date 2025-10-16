Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The View commends right-wing networks for rejecting Pentagon press restrictions

The View applauds Fox News and Newsmax for refusing to sign Hegseth's media restrictions
  • Major news networks, including ABC News, CBS, CNN, NBC, and Fox News, have jointly refused to sign Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s new restrictive press policy.
  • The policy is criticized by media lawyers and free press advocates for potentially criminalizing basic reporting and threatening core journalistic protections.
  • The hosts of The View commended this unified stance, specifically praising Fox News and Newsmax for rejecting the policy despite their differing political alignments.
  • Panelists on The View emphasized that press freedom is an American issue, arguing the policy would not prevent leaks but instead force them internally.
  • The discussion also recalled the “Signalgate” controversy, where Hegseth was involved in detailing secret battle plans in an unsecured group chat, reportedly making him more wary of the media.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in