Stunning route within US national park reopens after $51M repairs
- A significant six-mile section of the scenic road loop in North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday after being closed for over six years.
- The closure was due to severe infrastructure damage, including a 150-foot section of roadway slumping in 2019, caused by storms, erosion, and ageing infrastructure.
- The reopened section will restore visitors' access to the park's abundant wildlife, such as bison and wild horses, and panoramic views of the rugged Badlands.
- Construction on the six-mile segment lasted approximately two and a half years, involving full road reconstruction, drainage improvements, and slope stabilisation.
- The project cost about $51 million, primarily funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, and its completion coincides with the upcoming grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.