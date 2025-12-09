Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manslaughter charge after climber ‘left girlfriend to die on mountain’

Kerstin Gurtner was just 50m from the summit of the Grossglockner mountain when she fell ill
Kerstin Gurtner was just 50m from the summit of the Grossglockner mountain when she fell ill (Instagram)
  • An experienced Alpine climber, Thomas Plamberger, has been charged with negligent manslaughter after his girlfriend, Kerstin Gurtner, froze to death on Austria's highest mountain, Grossglockner.
  • Gurtner, 33, was left by Plamberger approximately 50m from the summit at 2am on 19 January, suffering from exhaustion, hypothermia and disorientation in sub-zero temperatures and high winds.
  • Plamberger descended to seek help, returning six and a half hours later to find her dead; prosecutors allege he made nine key mistakes, including poor planning and failing to call for assistance.
  • Prosecutors allege Plamberger, as the more experienced climber, was the responsible guide and allowed Gurtner to use unsuitable gear for the high-alpine winter route.
  • Plamberger denies wrongdoing, stating he left Gurtner on the mountain "by mutual agreement," following an 11-month investigation into the incident.
