Manslaughter charge after climber ‘left girlfriend to die on mountain’
- An experienced Alpine climber, Thomas Plamberger, has been charged with negligent manslaughter after his girlfriend, Kerstin Gurtner, froze to death on Austria's highest mountain, Grossglockner.
- Gurtner, 33, was left by Plamberger approximately 50m from the summit at 2am on 19 January, suffering from exhaustion, hypothermia and disorientation in sub-zero temperatures and high winds.
- Plamberger descended to seek help, returning six and a half hours later to find her dead; prosecutors allege he made nine key mistakes, including poor planning and failing to call for assistance.
- Prosecutors allege Plamberger, as the more experienced climber, was the responsible guide and allowed Gurtner to use unsuitable gear for the high-alpine winter route.
- Plamberger denies wrongdoing, stating he left Gurtner on the mountain "by mutual agreement," following an 11-month investigation into the incident.