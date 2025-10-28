Heartbreak as 88-year-old’s home is demolished before it falls into the sea
- Demolition has started on an 88-year-old woman's clifftop home in Thorpeness, Suffolk, after "critical safety levels" were reached due to significant coastal erosion.
- Jean Flick, who had lived in the seaside property for 25 years, is now staying with family after expressing her hope to remain in the house as long as it was safe.
- East Suffolk Council confirmed that preparatory work took place last week, with demolition expected to take between seven and 10 days.
- The council is forward funding the demolition costs, which were privately arranged, and aims to reclaim some expenses through an Environment Agency grant.
- Ms Flick had previously stated her "heart will just break" if the house had to be demolished, having bought it for a fresh start after the death of her first husband.