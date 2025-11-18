Government to ban resale of live event tickets for profit
- The UK government is expected to announce plans to ban the reselling of live event tickets for profit, aiming to tackle secondary ticketing platforms.
- Ministers are reportedly set to cap resale prices at the original face value of the ticket, though additional fees may still be permitted.
- This initiative follows a campaign by major music artists, including Coldplay and Dua Lipa, alongside consumer groups and industry bodies, advocating for a cap on resale prices.
- Supporters, such as Live Nation Entertainment, believe the ban will make live events more accessible and prevent fans from being overcharged by touts.
- Conversely, resale firms like StubHub and Viagogo have warned that a price cap could lead to an increase in black market transactions and higher rates of fraud.