Government to ban resale of live event tickets for profit

  • The UK government is expected to announce plans to ban the reselling of live event tickets for profit, aiming to tackle secondary ticketing platforms.
  • Ministers are reportedly set to cap resale prices at the original face value of the ticket, though additional fees may still be permitted.
  • This initiative follows a campaign by major music artists, including Coldplay and Dua Lipa, alongside consumer groups and industry bodies, advocating for a cap on resale prices.
  • Supporters, such as Live Nation Entertainment, believe the ban will make live events more accessible and prevent fans from being overcharged by touts.
  • Conversely, resale firms like StubHub and Viagogo have warned that a price cap could lead to an increase in black market transactions and higher rates of fraud.
