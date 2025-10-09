Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donald Trump’s son could be working at TikTok soon as US buy out nears

The president has previously claimed that users ‘owe’ Barron Trump for saving the social media platform in a video from the Oval Office
The president has previously claimed that users ‘owe’ Barron Trump for saving the social media platform in a video from the Oval Office (Getty)
  • Donald Trump's 19-year-old son, Barron, has been suggested for a top position at TikTok by Trump's former social media manager, Jack Advent.
  • Advent proposed the role to broaden TikTok's appeal among young users, stating that Trump should consider appointing Barron and other young Americans to the board.
  • Trump has previously claimed he 'saved' TikTok and that users 'owe' him for allowing the platform to remain available in the US.
  • A recent executive order signed by Trump will allow US investors to access a licensed copy of TikTok's algorithm, with American companies owning approximately 65 per cent of the US version.
  • The new group of investors is reportedly led by Oracle's Larry Ellison, with Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell also named as shareholders, following Trump's past suggestions of prioritising MAGA content.
