Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The scandals of Tim Davie’s time at the BBC

BBC Chair Samir Shah considering how to respond to 'litigious fellow' Trump
  • Tim Davie has resigned as BBC Director-General after five years, following accusations of "serious and systemic" bias in the broadcaster's coverage.
  • His departure, alongside BBC's chief executive of news Deborah Turness, comes as the BBC prepares to apologise for an edited clip of a speech by Donald Trump in a Panorama documentary.
  • Davie's tenure, which began in September 2020, was marked by numerous high-profile controversies and challenges, including ongoing debates over the licence fee and competition from streaming services.
  • Key scandals under his leadership included the ethical concerns surrounding Martin Bashir's Princess Diana interview, Huw Edwards' prosecution, allegations against Gregg Wallace, and impartiality rows involving Gary Lineker.
  • Other significant issues included criticism over Gaza documentaries and the live broadcast of Bob Vylan's Glastonbury set, with Davie admitting "some mistakes" and taking "ultimate responsibility" for the Panorama editing.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in