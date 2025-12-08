Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tim Westwood appears in court to deny rape and assault charges

Tim Westwood arrives at Southwark Crown Court on Monday
Tim Westwood arrives at Southwark Crown Court on Monday (Getty Images)
  • Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has denied 15 charges of rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault.
  • Westwood, aged 68, pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.
  • The charges relate to alleged offences against seven women that reportedly occurred between 1983 and 2016.
  • Three of the alleged indecent assault offences are said to have taken place at BBC Studios in 1996.
  • Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy praised the women for their courage in coming forward to report the allegations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in