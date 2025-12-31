Who is performing in Times Square for New Year’s Eve 2026?
- A star-studded lineup is set to perform in Times Square and other cities for the New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations.
- Diana Ross is set to headline right before the ball drop at 11:37 p.m. ET, performing a medley of hits including “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down.”
- Other performers include James McCarthy, B.o.B, Ciara, Tones And I, LE SSERAFIM, AGNEW, Robyn, Little Big Town, Xavi, Maren Morris and Ana Barbara.
- Viewers can tune in to live performances from Times Square and beyond through nationwide New Year’s Eve broadcasts and official livestreams.
- The celebrations are set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET, with Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora hosting the official broadcast of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.”