Actor surrenders to police to fight child sex abuse allegations

'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield, pictured in 2010, is facing sexual assault charges in Albuquerque
'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield, pictured in 2010, is facing sexual assault charges in Albuquerque (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • Actor Timothy Busfield has surrendered to police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, following a four-day search after being charged with child sexual abuse.
  • Busfield faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse.
  • Before turning himself in, Busfield, known for roles in The West Wing and Field of Dreams, released a video declaring his innocence against the "horrible lies."
  • The charges stem from accusations by two 22-year-old twin boys who allege inappropriate touching between November 2022 and spring 2024, having met Busfield on the set of The Cleaning Lady.
  • Following the allegations, NBC pulled an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU guest-starring Busfield, and his wife, Melissa Gilbert, deleted her Instagram account.
