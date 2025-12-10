Innovative treatment could provide relief for those with tinnitus
- Promising new sound therapy for tinnitus has shown potential in research to quieten the intrusive ringing experienced by sufferers.
- The therapy involves patients listening to subtly modified sounds, which are designed to disrupt specific patterns of activity within the brain.
- A trial led by Newcastle University, involving 77 individuals and partly funded by the RNID, found the treatment quietened tinnitus by approximately 10 per cent on average, with effects lasting around three weeks.
- Researchers are optimistic that this innovative treatment could eventually be delivered via a smartphone app, making it widely accessible and easily integrated into daily listening habits.
- Unlike most current tinnitus therapies that focus on managing the condition, this new method aims to reduce the perception of the sound itself, offering a new avenue for relief for millions affected in the UK.