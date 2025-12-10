Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Innovative treatment could provide relief for those with tinnitus

Video Player Placeholder
What is tinnitus and can it be cured?
  • Promising new sound therapy for tinnitus has shown potential in research to quieten the intrusive ringing experienced by sufferers.
  • The therapy involves patients listening to subtly modified sounds, which are designed to disrupt specific patterns of activity within the brain.
  • A trial led by Newcastle University, involving 77 individuals and partly funded by the RNID, found the treatment quietened tinnitus by approximately 10 per cent on average, with effects lasting around three weeks.
  • Researchers are optimistic that this innovative treatment could eventually be delivered via a smartphone app, making it widely accessible and easily integrated into daily listening habits.
  • Unlike most current tinnitus therapies that focus on managing the condition, this new method aims to reduce the perception of the sound itself, offering a new avenue for relief for millions affected in the UK.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in