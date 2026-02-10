Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Companies urged to do more for employees with tinnitus

What causes tinnitus and when you should seek help, according to doctor
  • Academics are urging companies to increase support for staff living with tinnitus, following a new study that highlights the significant impact the condition has on working lives across the UK.
  • Research by Anglia Ruskin University, involving 449 individuals, found that 11 per cent had reduced their working hours, 7 per cent had stopped working, and 1 per cent were receiving disability allowance due to tinnitus.
  • People affected by tinnitus reported numerous workplace challenges, including trouble concentrating, reduced productivity, communication difficulties and increased tiredness, with 72 per cent stating it made their working lives more difficult.
  • The study indicated that an internet-based talking therapy programme was linked to significant improvements in work productivity and reductions in tinnitus distress, anxiety, depression and insomnia.
  • Experts recommend that workplaces implement policies recognising tinnitus as a potential disability, offering reasonable accommodations, flexible work patterns and access to targeted interventions to help employees stay in work.
