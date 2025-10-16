Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gadget that revolutionized TV in 1999 officially discontinued

  • TiVo officially ceased sales of its physical DVR hardware and accessories on October 1, with all remaining inventory now sold out.
  • The company has confirmed that existing customers will continue to receive product support for their current devices.
  • Launched in 1999, TiVo revolutionized television viewing by allowing users to record programs, skip commercials, and customize their viewing experience.
  • The decline in demand for TiVo's DVRs is largely due to the rise of streaming services and cord-cutting, which offer on-demand content.
  • Loyal customers, some with lifetime service plans, are now facing an uncertain future as their devices age with no replacements available.
