Gadget that revolutionized TV in 1999 officially discontinued
- TiVo officially ceased sales of its physical DVR hardware and accessories on October 1, with all remaining inventory now sold out.
- The company has confirmed that existing customers will continue to receive product support for their current devices.
- Launched in 1999, TiVo revolutionized television viewing by allowing users to record programs, skip commercials, and customize their viewing experience.
- The decline in demand for TiVo's DVRs is largely due to the rise of streaming services and cord-cutting, which offer on-demand content.
- Loyal customers, some with lifetime service plans, are now facing an uncertain future as their devices age with no replacements available.