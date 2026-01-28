Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How ‘toad patrollers’ have saved millions of amphibians for decades

  • Dedicated Froglife volunteers have helped over two million common toads cross British roads during their annual spring migration over the past 50 years.
  • The charity's “toad patrollers” assist the amphibians in navigating routes to breeding ponds, a crucial effort given a 41 per cent decline in common toad populations over 40 years.
  • A record 156,227 toads were moved by 280 volunteer groups in 2025, with volunteers using torches and buckets on wet nights to safely transport toads, frogs and newts.
  • Froglife emphasises that these patrols not only save individual animals and prevent local extinctions but also provide vital citizen science data for conservation efforts, including protecting breeding ponds and informing climate impact research.
  • The charity is calling for more volunteers, particularly in areas with inactive patrols, and advocates for stronger environmental protections, including a robust Water Reform Bill to tackle freshwater pollution and habitat loss.
