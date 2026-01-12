Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Today Show host makes emotional debut alongside Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager criticizes Ashley Tisdale for scathing essay about 'toxic' mom group
  • Sheinelle Jones made an emotional debut as Jenna Bush Hager’s permanent co-host on the new Today with Jenna & Sheinelle show.
  • The premiere featured several surprises, including a video message from her mother and a visit from her journalistic inspiration, Kassandra Fleming Hayes.
  • Former co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford appeared to symbolically pass the torch to the new co-anchors.
  • Jones shared that her late husband, Uche Ojeh, who died of brain cancer, had encouraged her to pursue this opportunity, believing it was her turn to shine.
  • The broadcast evoked strong emotional reactions from viewers and hosts alike, with many congratulating Jones on her new role.
