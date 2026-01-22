Teachers warn reception starters are struggling with toilet training
- A survey by Kindred Squared found that 37 per cent of children starting reception in 2025 are not "school ready", an increase from 33 per cent in 2024.
- Key issues include 26 per cent of children not being toilet trained, 28 per cent unable to eat and drink independently, and 28 per cent struggling to use books correctly.
- Teachers estimate they lose 2.4 hours of teaching time daily due to pupils lacking basic skills, with 1.4 hours spent on toilet-related assistance.
- Kindred Squared attributes this "systemic crisis" to stretched school resources, rising living costs and parents lacking early development information, while staff also cite excessive screen time.
- Despite government targets for 75 per cent school readiness by 2028, school leaders are calling for more early years support, early identification of special educational needs and continued investment in community services.