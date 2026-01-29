Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘We’re not surrendering’ in Minnesota says border czar Tom Homan

'No agency is perfect - we have recognised certain improvements could and should be made'
  • Tom Homan, the border czar, has been deployed to Minneapolis to restore order to federal immigration operations, vowing to remain until the situation is resolved.
  • His involvement follows the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, which resulted in CBP Commander Greg Bovino being stood down earlier in the week.
  • Homan pledged to restore safety and uphold the administration's mission, while acknowledging that improvements could be made within the agency.
  • He appealed for greater understanding of the pressures faced by immigration forces, insisting that ICE operates within the law and urging peaceful protest.
  • Homan argued that improved cooperation with ICE would reduce the number of agents required on the streets, highlighting that hostility towards federal forces strains law enforcement.
