Teenagers accused of planning ‘ISIS-inspired’ copy of Paris terror attacks
- Two New Jersey teenagers, Tomas Kaan Guzel and Milo Sedarat, have been arrested in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired attack that the FBI prevented in Michigan on Halloween.
- Guzel was apprehended at Newark Liberty International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Istanbul, reportedly intending to travel onward to Syria.
- The group, which also included Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, allegedly used encrypted communications and social media to share extremist materials, referring to their planned Halloween attack as 'pumpkin day'.
- An undercover NYPD officer monitored Guzel, who was reportedly discussing an attack on the LGBTQ+ community in Detroit and considering travelling to Syria for ISIS training.
- The planned attack was intended to emulate the 2015 Paris ISIS attacks, which resulted in 130 fatalities.