Attendance drops at Tommy Robinson’s ‘Christmas service’
- Far-right activist Tommy Robinson led a carol concert in Whitehall, London, on Saturday, aiming to "put the Christ back into Christmas".
- The event attracted an estimated 1,000 people, a significant decrease compared to the 110,000-150,000 attendees at his September protest.
- Bishops, including the Right Reverend David Walker, criticised the use of Christian symbols to “justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric”, and the politicisation of Christianity.
- Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, claimed he found faith in prison after previously hating the church.
- The demonstration, which was separated from a counter-protest, proceeded peacefully, with two arrests made for unrelated incidents.