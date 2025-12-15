Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Attendance drops at Tommy Robinson’s ‘Christmas service’

Supporters of Tommy Robinson gather outside Westminster Magistrates Court
  • Far-right activist Tommy Robinson led a carol concert in Whitehall, London, on Saturday, aiming to "put the Christ back into Christmas".
  • The event attracted an estimated 1,000 people, a significant decrease compared to the 110,000-150,000 attendees at his September protest.
  • Bishops, including the Right Reverend David Walker, criticised the use of Christian symbols to “justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric”, and the politicisation of Christianity.
  • Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, claimed he found faith in prison after previously hating the church.
  • The demonstration, which was separated from a counter-protest, proceeded peacefully, with two arrests made for unrelated incidents.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in