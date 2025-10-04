British Jewish leaders hit out at Israel invite for ‘thug’ Tommy Robinson
- An Israeli minister, Amichai Chikli, has invited far-right activist Tommy Robinson to visit Israel, praising him as a "courageous leader" against radical Islam.
- Leading British Jewish organisations, including the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council, strongly condemned the invitation, labelling Robinson a "thug" who "represents the very worst of Britain".
- They criticised Minister Chikli for ignoring the views of the vast majority of British Jews and undermining efforts to combat extremism and foster community cohesion.
- Former Tory cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and think tank director Sunder Katwala also denounced the invitation, citing Robinson's history of convictions and divisive rhetoric.
- Robinson confirmed he would accept the invitation, planning to visit Jerusalem, the West Bank, and other sites, including Gaza, after his upcoming trial.