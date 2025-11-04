Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tommy Robinson cleared of terror-offence after refusing to let police access phone

Moment Tommy Robinson was stopped in a Bentley by police at the Channel Tunnel
  • Tommy Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been found not guilty of a terror offence.
  • He was accused of refusing police access to his phone during a border stop at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone.
  • The incident took place on 28 July 2024, when Robinson was driving a Bentley to Benidorm.
  • Police stopped him under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, citing his 'vague replies' regarding his travel.
  • District Judge Sam Goozee cleared Robinson of the charge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
