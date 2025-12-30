Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK turned down Ireland’s request for Sellafield threat intel

Documents released to the National Archives at Kew, west London, indicate that Mr Blair declined the request for intelligence-sharing, citing the necessity to safeguard the confidentiality of UK sources.
Documents released to the National Archives at Kew, west London, indicate that Mr Blair declined the request for intelligence-sharing, citing the necessity to safeguard the confidentiality of UK sources. (John Giles/PA)
  • Newly declassified files reveal MI5 rejected a plea from then-Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern for intelligence sharing on potential terrorist threats to the Sellafield nuclear facility.
  • Mr Ahern's request to then-UK prime minister Tony Blair followed the 2004 Madrid train bombing, warning of a "transnational catastrophe" if the Cumbrian site was targeted.
  • The UK declined, citing the necessity to safeguard the confidentiality of intelligence sources, with MI5 expressing concerns about who would access sensitive material.
  • Instead, Mr Ahern received an assurance that the British ambassador would brief Irish officials if any threat to Sellafield was uncovered.
  • Mr Ahern expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that the protection of citizens' lives and health should take priority over intelligence source protection.
In full

