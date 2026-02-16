Tony Blair admits he didn’t enjoy being PM – here’s why
- Tony Blair admitted in a new documentary that he did not particularly enjoy his time as prime minister, feeling the immense pressure of the role.
- His wife, Cherie Blair, stated he was a better politician than a husband and revealed he has never bought her flowers.
- Cherie Blair also discussed the impact of the Iraq War on their family, noting her husband's belief in the existence of weapons of mass destruction.
- Former MI6 head Sir John Sawers described the decision to go into Iraq as a “mistake” suggesting Blair's commitment to the US alliance led to overreach.
- Cherie Blair dismissed accusations of being a Lady Macbeth figure during her husband's premiership, stating that anyone who thinks he was her puppet misunderstands him.
