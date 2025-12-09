Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Tony Blair has been snubbed from the Gaza ‘board of peace’

  • Tony Blair will not hold a leading position on a proposed Gaza peace council, following objections from Arab states.
  • Blair had been closely linked to a plan by Donald Trump to rebuild the Palestinian enclave.
  • Regional leaders expressed deep resentment over Blair's decision to involve Britain in the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.
  • The Financial Times reported that Blair is being quietly dropped from consideration for a top role, though he may still have a peripheral involvement.
  • Donald Trump had previously indicated he liked Blair but sought assurance that he would be an acceptable choice to all parties in the peace process.
