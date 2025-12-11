Tony Blair fuels Labour leadership speculation with praise of ‘impressive’ Shabana Mahmood
- Tony Blair effectively endorsed Shabana Mahmood as a future Labour leader, praising her as "brilliant" and "impressive" during a joint public appearance.
- The former Labour prime minister hosted a Christmas event for the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) where Ms Mahmood delivered a passionate personal and political manifesto.
- Blair commended Mahmood's "radical" style and the "political philosophy" behind her immigration crackdown, drawing parallels with his own approach in power.
- Ms Mahmood spoke about her determination to overcome social media abuse as a "brown Muslim woman" in politics and her Islamic faith as a core motivation for public service.
- Amid widespread speculation about Sir Keir Starmer's leadership, the event was widely interpreted as Blair anointing Mahmood as a potential frontrunner to succeed him.