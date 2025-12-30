Tony Blair disregarded advice before WI speech fiasco
- Tony Blair's 2000 address to 10,000 members of the Women's Institute (WI) at Wembley Arena descended into chaos, with the prime minister being heckled and slow-handclapped.
- WI members were furious that Blair used their conference as a platform for what they considered a "party political broadcast," leading to the speech being cut short.
- Newly released government files confirm that Blair disregarded advice from officials to avoid "capital P politics" in his speech.
- Key advisers, including Peter Hyman, David Miliband and Alastair Campbell, pushed for a more politically robust speech, criticising initial drafts as too "discursive and whimsical" or "Majoresque."
- The public reaction to the speech was widely seen as evidence that New Labour had lost touch with the Middle England voters it had successfully courted.