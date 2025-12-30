Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tony Blair disregarded advice before WI speech fiasco

The speech at Wembley Arena, delivered to an audience of 10,000, quickly descended into a fiasco as the prime minister was heckled and slow-handclapped by WI members.
The speech at Wembley Arena, delivered to an audience of 10,000, quickly descended into a fiasco as the prime minister was heckled and slow-handclapped by WI members. (Peter Jordan/PA)
  • Tony Blair's 2000 address to 10,000 members of the Women's Institute (WI) at Wembley Arena descended into chaos, with the prime minister being heckled and slow-handclapped.
  • WI members were furious that Blair used their conference as a platform for what they considered a "party political broadcast," leading to the speech being cut short.
  • Newly released government files confirm that Blair disregarded advice from officials to avoid "capital P politics" in his speech.
  • Key advisers, including Peter Hyman, David Miliband and Alastair Campbell, pushed for a more politically robust speech, criticising initial drafts as too "discursive and whimsical" or "Majoresque."
  • The public reaction to the speech was widely seen as evidence that New Labour had lost touch with the Middle England voters it had successfully courted.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in