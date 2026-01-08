CBS staff slam Tony Dokoupil’s debut as ‘hilarious’ and ‘pathetic’
- CBS Evening News' new anchor, Tony Dokoupil, and editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, are facing widespread criticism from network staff and media observers for an “embarrassing” debut and a perceived “MAGA” pivot.
- Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth reportedly stated he agreed to his “mainstream press interview” with Dokoupil at Weiss's request, implying CBS “did something right,” possibly referring to a spiked 60 Minutes story.
- Dokoupil has drawn flak for boasting he would be "more accountable" than Walter Cronkite, criticizing “legacy media” and introducing “5 simple values” for the show, including “We love America.”
- Further segments, including an “unchallenging” interview with Hegseth, a "friendly" piece on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, a brief "both-sides" mention of the January 6th anniversary and a “bon bon” segment praising Marco Rubio, have intensified internal outrage.
- Critics allege that Weiss's editorial decisions, such as yanking a 60 Minutes segment on a Venezuelan prison, are part of the Ellisons' plan to push CBS News in a “MAGA-friendly” direction to gain the president's approval for a Warner Bros. Discovery takeover.