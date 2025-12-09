Why English people’s teeth are in their worst state in decades
- Levels of tooth decay among adults in England have returned to those last seen over 25 years ago, with 41% showing obvious signs of rotten teeth, an increase from 28% in 2009.
- The Adult Oral Health Survey 2023, the first in over a decade, found that almost two-thirds (64%) of adults had decay in one or more teeth when enamel decay was included.
- Experts described the findings as 'deeply alarmi.ng', noting a reversal of previous oral health gains and a rise in adults reporting that poor oral health impacts their daily life.
- Regular dental attendance has declined, with only 52% attending for check-ups, while 40% reported being unable to find a dentist and 31% cited affordability as a barrier.
- The survey highlighted significant inequalities in oral health, with more deprived areas experiencing worse outcomes, leading to calls for prevention strategies and urgent investment in NHS dentistry.