Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why English people’s teeth are in their worst state in decades

Nearly half of adults show signs of rotting teeth
Nearly half of adults show signs of rotting teeth (Alamy/PA)
  • Levels of tooth decay among adults in England have returned to those last seen over 25 years ago, with 41% showing obvious signs of rotten teeth, an increase from 28% in 2009.
  • The Adult Oral Health Survey 2023, the first in over a decade, found that almost two-thirds (64%) of adults had decay in one or more teeth when enamel decay was included.
  • Experts described the findings as 'deeply alarmi.ng', noting a reversal of previous oral health gains and a rise in adults reporting that poor oral health impacts their daily life.
  • Regular dental attendance has declined, with only 52% attending for check-ups, while 40% reported being unable to find a dentist and 31% cited affordability as a barrier.
  • The survey highlighted significant inequalities in oral health, with more deprived areas experiencing worse outcomes, leading to calls for prevention strategies and urgent investment in NHS dentistry.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in