Tories deny copying Farage with European Convention on Human Rights plan

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts to the speech by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the Labour Party conference, during a photocall at the Reform UK headquarters in Westminster, London
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts to the speech by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the Labour Party conference, during a photocall at the Reform UK headquarters in Westminster, London (James Manning/PA Wire)
  • The Conservative Party announced plans to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if they win the next general election.
  • The party stated the withdrawal is necessary to curb immigration, citing the ECHR's use in preventing deportations.
  • Rights groups, including Amnesty International UK and the Law Society, condemned the proposal, warning it would undermine human rights and jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement.
  • Conservative Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp defended the plan as a carefully considered strategy, distinguishing it from Reform UK's approach.
  • Opposition parties, Labour and Liberal Democrats, criticised the move as a politically motivated decision, poorly thought through, and damaging to the UK's international standing and citizens' rights.
