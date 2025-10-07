Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tories blame misspelling of Britain on ‘printing error’

Watch: Moment Kemi Badenoch asked if Reform UK have stolen Tory thunder
  • The Conservatives made an embarrassing spelling mistake on chocolate bars distributed at their party conference in Manchester.
  • The bars featured a quote from Kemi Badenoch, 'When Labour negotiates, Britian loses', with 'Britain' misspelt.
  • A Tory source attributed the mistake to a “printing error”, while many mocked the blunder.
  • The conference itself is notably subdued, with reduced corporate presence and sparse attendance, suggesting a potential decline in the party's relevance.
  • Recent YouGov polls indicate significant challenges for the party, with half of Conservative members believing Kemi Badenoch should not lead them into the next election, and predictions of a disastrous general election outcome.
