Small business owner says it was audited by DHS after criticizing Trump on TV
- A toy shop in the Twin Cities claims it received an audit notice from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) hours after one of its owners criticized the administration's crackdown in Minneapolis on TV.
- Dan Marshall, co-owner of Mischief Toy Store, stated that two ICE agents delivered the notice, requesting federal employment forms and payroll records, despite the store having only five local, part-time employees.
- His daughter, Abigail Adelsheim-Marshall, had spoken on ABC News about the store distributing free whistles to help residents warn each other about approaching DHS agents.
- In the interview, Adelsheim-Marshall strongly criticized the administration's immigration enforcement, asserting that ICE was “terrorizing” the community.
- This incident takes place amid broader investigations and lawsuits against the administration's Minnesota operation, which state officials have accused of “weaponizing” the justice system.