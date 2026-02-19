Toy Story 5 trailer pits toys against technology
- Pixar has released the trailer for Toy Story 5, which is scheduled for release in the U.S. on June 19.
- The film's plot centers on Bonnie receiving a digital Lilypad tablet, leading to her traditional toys feeling neglected and exploring the theme of technology replacing classic playthings.
- Jessie is highlighted in a more prominent role, leading the toys and confronting themes of abandonment, drawing parallels to her past experiences and Woody's initial feelings towards Buzz.
- Fan reactions to the trailer include nostalgia for the franchise, appreciation for Jessie's expanded role, and humorous observations about the toys' wear-and-tear and the franchise's longevity.
- The voice cast sees Tom Hanks and Tim Allen returning as Woody and Buzz, alongside Joan Cusack, Blake Clark, and Tony Hale, with Greta Lee and Conan O’Brien joining.
