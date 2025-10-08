All the Toyota cars affected by mass recall
- Toyota is initiating a recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles due to a potentially faulty rearview camera system.
- The recall specifically targets 2022-2025 Toyota Tundras and Tundra hybrids, alongside 2023-2025 Sequoia hybrids.
- The camera display malfunction is caused by a software problem, which could prevent the display from showing when reversing, elevating accident risk.
- The issue will be resolved with a free software update performed by dealerships.
- Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by 16 November, and owners can contact Toyota customer service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for details.