All the Toyota cars affected by mass recall

  • Toyota is initiating a recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles due to a potentially faulty rearview camera system.
  • The recall specifically targets 2022-2025 Toyota Tundras and Tundra hybrids, alongside 2023-2025 Sequoia hybrids.
  • The camera display malfunction is caused by a software problem, which could prevent the display from showing when reversing, elevating accident risk.
  • The issue will be resolved with a free software update performed by dealerships.
  • Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by 16 November, and owners can contact Toyota customer service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for details.
