People seriously injured after passenger trains crash in Czech Republic
- At least 57 people were injured, with four seriously, after two trains collided in the Czech Republic on Thursday morning.
- The incident occurred at 6.20 am near Ceske Budejovice, approximately 74 miles south of Prague, involving a passenger train and an express service.
- Preliminary information suggests one of the trains likely passed a signal at a stop position, prompting an investigation into the cause by authorities.
- Firefighters had to free the driver of one train, and all passengers were evacuated, with images showing significant damage to the front ends of the carriages.
- Transport Minister Martin Kupka highlighted the need for modern safety systems to prevent human error, noting this is the latest in a series of recent train collisions in the region.