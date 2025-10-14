Cows cause travel chaos across major train network
- A herd of cows caused significant delays for train passengers at Neath station in southwest Wales on Sunday, 12 October.
- Passengers captured video footage of approximately 12 cows trotting along the platform after straying onto the railway line.
- Great Western Railway (GWR) confirmed the incident, which led to all lines being blocked and services between Cardiff Central and Swansea being cancelled or delayed.
- One passenger reported a delay of over two hours due to the unexpected animal trespassers.
- Network Rail data from 2023-2024 indicates cows are the fifth most common animal to cause railway disruptions, with deer, sheep, and birds being more frequent culprits.