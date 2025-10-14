Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cows cause travel chaos across major train network

Train delays after cows storm Welsh platform
  • A herd of cows caused significant delays for train passengers at Neath station in southwest Wales on Sunday, 12 October.
  • Passengers captured video footage of approximately 12 cows trotting along the platform after straying onto the railway line.
  • Great Western Railway (GWR) confirmed the incident, which led to all lines being blocked and services between Cardiff Central and Swansea being cancelled or delayed.
  • One passenger reported a delay of over two hours due to the unexpected animal trespassers.
  • Network Rail data from 2023-2024 indicates cows are the fifth most common animal to cause railway disruptions, with deer, sheep, and birds being more frequent culprits.
In full

