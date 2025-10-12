Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How the new EU entry-exit system worked as it launched

EU entry-exit system – what happened as the digital borders scheme finally took effect?
  • The European Union's new entry-exit system (EES) for British passport holders and other non-EU nationals commenced on Sunday, 12 October.
  • This digital border scheme connects every frontier crossing point in the Schengen area to a central database.
  • The EES aims to combat crime and enforce the 90-day stay limit within any 180-day period for British travellers and other third-country nationals.
  • The Schengen area comprises most EU nations, excluding Ireland and Cyprus, along with Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.
  • Simon Calder finds out how it works in the video above.
