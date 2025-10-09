Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning issued to British travellers ahead of new EU system rollout

Since Brexit, UK travellers arriving at EU airports have generally been forced to queue for manned desks to have their passports stamped (Alamy/PA)
  • The European Union's new Entry-Exit System (EES) for third-country nationals, including British passport holders, is scheduled to commence on 12 October, requiring fingerprints and facial biometrics.
  • Officials from the UK, Romania, and Sweden have warned of potential delays and longer waiting times at airports due to the introduction of these new biometric checks.
  • Frontex has developed an app, 'Travel to Europe', which allows travellers to pre-register their travel document data and facial image up to 72 hours before arrival to potentially reduce border processing times.
  • Despite the app's availability to member states for a year, only Sweden has confirmed it will initially offer the pre-registration option for airline passengers from 12 October.
  • The pre-registration app aims to streamline border procedures and make them more comfortable, especially for vulnerable groups, but it does not replace the full border control process.
