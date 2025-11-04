Man arrested after allegedly repeatedly calling for Trump to be executed
- Trent Schneider, 57, from Illinois, has been arrested and charged with threatening President Donald Trump.
- Schneider allegedly posted a video 18 times on Instagram between October 16 and 21, calling for Trump and others to be killed with a caption stating, “THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!!”
- He is also accused of repeatedly sharing an image online depicting a crossed-out cartoon president, often tagging Trump Tower in Chicago.
- A SWAT team stormed the suspect’s home after a tip from a concerned citizen in Florida, leading to Schneider's arrest.
- Schneider, who has a history of making threats and was previously found unfit to stand trial, is currently in federal custody awaiting a detention hearing.