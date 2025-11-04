Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested after allegedly repeatedly calling for Trump to be executed

The alleged threats come after gunmen tried to kill President Trump in two separate incidents in 2024
The alleged threats come after gunmen tried to kill President Trump in two separate incidents in 2024 (Getty)
  • Trent Schneider, 57, from Illinois, has been arrested and charged with threatening President Donald Trump.
  • Schneider allegedly posted a video 18 times on Instagram between October 16 and 21, calling for Trump and others to be killed with a caption stating, “THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!!”
  • He is also accused of repeatedly sharing an image online depicting a crossed-out cartoon president, often tagging Trump Tower in Chicago.
  • A SWAT team stormed the suspect’s home after a tip from a concerned citizen in Florida, leading to Schneider's arrest.
  • Schneider, who has a history of making threats and was previously found unfit to stand trial, is currently in federal custody awaiting a detention hearing.
