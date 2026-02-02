Rome starts charging tourists to visit the Trevi Fountain
- Tourists visiting Rome's Trevi Fountain must now pay a 2-euro fee to access the area directly in front of the landmark.
- The new charge, which began on Monday, aims to manage crowd numbers, enhance the visitor experience, and contribute to the fountain's maintenance costs.
- This initiative is expected to generate an additional 6.5 million euros annually for the city, with Rome residents being exempt from the fee.
- The Trevi Fountain fee was introduced alongside a new 5-euro charge for entry to some city museums, as part of Rome's wider strategy to control tourist flows.
- Visitors have generally reacted positively, considering the small fee a worthwhile trade-off for improved access and a more comfortable viewing experience.
