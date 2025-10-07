What we know about Tropical Storm Jerry
- Tropical Storm Jerry has formed, marking the tenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
- Forecasters say the system is expected to pass near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands by Thursday evening or Friday, with models showing the storm tracking northwest toward the U.S.
- Forecasters have advised interests in the northern Leeward Islands to monitor Jerry for possible wind, surf, and rainfall impacts.
- This season has seen increased activity, including Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto, which intertwined due to the rare Fujiwhara Effect, pulling Imelda away from the U.S. East Coast.
- Only one named storm, Tropical Storm Chantal, has made landfall in the U.S. this year, but the hurricane season continues until 30 November, suggesting further impacts are possible.