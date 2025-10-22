Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tropical Storm Melissa’s latest track as it takes aim at tourist hotspots

A graphic shows the probable path of Tropical Storm Melissa, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this week
A graphic shows the probable path of Tropical Storm Melissa, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this week (National Hurricane Center)
  • Tropical Storm Melissa is forecast to intensify into a hurricane in the Caribbean this week, with potentially "catastrophic" impacts anticipated.
  • The slow-moving storm began bringing heavy rain to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic Wednesday, posing a significant flood risk.
  • Located approximately 305 miles south-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, it currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
  • Experts warn of torrential rainfall, flash flooding, power outages, and washed-out roads across Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Jamaica.
  • The National Hurricane Center has described the forecast as "extremely uncertain," with significant changes possible regarding the storm's exact trajectory.
In full

