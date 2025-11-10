Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Donald Trump has promised a $2,000 payment to many Americans

  • President Donald Trump proposed a dividend of at least $2,000 for many Americans, linking it to his tariff plan.
  • The announcement followed a lavish Mar-a-Lago dinner party, occurring amidst a government shutdown.
  • Trump asserted that tariffs have made the US the 'Richest, Most Respected Country' with low inflation and a strong stock market.
  • The Supreme Court is currently reviewing the legality of his tariffs, which lower courts have deemed unlawful.
  • He also claimed improved affordability, citing a 25% cheaper Walmart Thanksgiving dinner, a statement disputed by social media users.
