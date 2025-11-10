Why Donald Trump has promised a $2,000 payment to many Americans
- President Donald Trump proposed a dividend of at least $2,000 for many Americans, linking it to his tariff plan.
- The announcement followed a lavish Mar-a-Lago dinner party, occurring amidst a government shutdown.
- Trump asserted that tariffs have made the US the 'Richest, Most Respected Country' with low inflation and a strong stock market.
- The Supreme Court is currently reviewing the legality of his tariffs, which lower courts have deemed unlawful.
- He also claimed improved affordability, citing a 25% cheaper Walmart Thanksgiving dinner, a statement disputed by social media users.