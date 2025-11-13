Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about Trump’s $2,000 tariff payments

Trump signs bill ending government shutdown
  • The Trump administration is developing a proposal for $2,000 tariff rebate checks aimed at low- and middle-income Americans.
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that eligibility could be for families earning under $100,000, with specific details still under discussion.
  • Bessent also suggested the rebate might take the form of hypothetical savings from tax decreases rather than direct payments.
  • Experts express skepticism about the plan's fiscal viability, warning it could significantly increase the national debt and potentially drive inflation.
  • The proposal faces considerable political obstacles, including the need for Congressional approval, and legal risks if the Supreme Court rules emergency tariffs illegal.
