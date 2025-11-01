Trump scheduled to appear on 60 Minutes with Norah O’Donnell
- Donald Trump is scheduled to appear on CBS's 60 Minutes for an in-depth interview covering topics such as China, Venezuela and immigration.
- This interview follows a $16 million settlement between Trump and CBS, after he sued the network alleging deceptive editing of a Kamala Harris interview on 60 Minutes.
- The dispute led to a 60 Minutes producer resigning and Stephen Colbert criticizing the settlement as a “bribe” before his Late Show was cancelled.
- A controversial merger between Paramount and Skydance, led by the son of a Trump supporter, was approved, placing CBS News under new leadership.
- Bari Weiss, a former New York Times opinion writer, now heads CBS News, where she has overseen layoffs and reportedly used her connections to secure interviews with Trump allies.