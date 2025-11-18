Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump calls for ABC’s license to be revoked because of ‘fake news’

Trump rips reporter who asks Saudi prince about 9/11 role and Khashoggi murder: 'Lot of people didn't like him'
  • Donald Trump reportedly lost his temper and shouted at an ABC News reporter, Mary Bruce, during a press conference with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • The reporter questioned Trump about his family's business dealings in Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince about his country's role in the 9/11 attacks and the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
  • Trump dismissed the reporter's questions, calling ABC “Fake News” and describing Khashoggi as “extremely controversial.”
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that he felt “painful” about the effects of the 9/11 attacks and blamed Osama bin Laden for using Saudi people to commit the terror attacks to destroy U.S.-Saudi relations.
  • Trump lashed out against Bruce again when she asked about the Epstein files, by calling her “a terrible person,” accused ABC of being “one of the perpetrators” and threatened ABC’s license to be revoked.
